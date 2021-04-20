The Bata Shoe Museum
327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1W7, Canada
| +1 416-979-7799
Photo courtesy of The Bata Shoe Museum
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 8pm
Bata Shoe MuseumThe Bata Shoe Museum is dedicated to the history of footwear through the ages. And what a spectacular history! After one visit, you'll be able to distinguish Rajasthani mojaris from chopines, the platform shoes worn by 16th-century Spanish and Italian society ladies. Consider this training for trivia competitions. The museum's impressive collection of more than 13,000 shoes and footwear-related objects is leveraged across four exhibits: fashion, practicality, shoemaking, and finally the footwear of Arctic dwellers. The museum also offers design workshops, family activities, movie nights, and more.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bata Shoe Museum: A Museum Dedicated to Shoes
At the heel of University of Toronto’s campus is the Bata Shoe Museum, a collection of over 13, 000 artifacts dedicated to shoes and footwear. Its exhibition, “Footprints on the World Stage” showcases shoes from celebrities and historical icons like Madonna, John Lennon, Napoleon Bonaparte, and Terry Fox. The permanent collection, “All About Shoes” is an overview of the extensive history of footwear, illustrated in previous exhibitions.