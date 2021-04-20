The Bata Shoe Museum 327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1W7, Canada

Photo courtesy of The Bata Shoe Museum More info Sun 12pm - 5pm Mon - Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 5pm Thur 10am - 8pm

Bata Shoe Museum The Bata Shoe Museum is dedicated to the history of footwear through the ages. And what a spectacular history! After one visit, you'll be able to distinguish Rajasthani mojaris from chopines, the platform shoes worn by 16th-century Spanish and Italian society ladies. Consider this training for trivia competitions. The museum's impressive collection of more than 13,000 shoes and footwear-related objects is leveraged across four exhibits: fashion, practicality, shoemaking, and finally the footwear of Arctic dwellers. The museum also offers design workshops, family activities, movie nights, and more.