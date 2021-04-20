Tarquino
1967 Rodríguez Pena
Photo courtesy of Tarquino
Tarquino, Buenos AiresEven if you chose not to stay at Hub Porteño, a dinner at its tiny restaurant, Tarquino, is worth a visit. Its up-and-coming 36-year-old chef, Dante Liporace, who studied in some of Spain’s finest restaurants, reinterprets classic Argentine recipes such as pastel de papas. Liporace reinvents this Argentinean take on sheperd’s pie with potato foam, beef ragù, and champignon. Don’t miss the Mar del Plata sunset dessert of churros with mate ice cream and hot chocolate.
Rodríguez Peña 1967, Recoleta, 54/(0) 11-6091-2160.