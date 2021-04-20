Where are you going?
Tarquino

1967 Rodríguez Pena
Website
Tarquino, Buenos Aires

Tarquino, Buenos Aires

Even if you chose not to stay at Hub Porteño, a dinner at its tiny restaurant, Tarquino, is worth a visit. Its up-and-coming 36-year-old chef, Dante Liporace, who studied in some of Spain’s finest restaurants, reinterprets classic Argentine recipes such as pastel de papas. Liporace reinvents this Argentinean take on sheperd’s pie with potato foam, beef ragù, and champignon. Don’t miss the Mar del Plata sunset dessert of churros with mate ice cream and hot chocolate.
Rodríguez Peña 1967, Recoleta, 54/(0) 11-6091-2160.
By Gisela Williams , AFAR Contributor

