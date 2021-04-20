Olsen [CLOSED] Gorriti 5870, C1414BKJ CABA, Argentina

Brunch With the Stylish Set Olsen is, first and foremost, a supremely stylish and (expensive) Scandinavian restaurant and vodka bar. But not to worry. You won't break the bank having brunch here, and you won't have stiff drinks for breakfast - unless, of course, you're in the mood for a perfectly mixed Bloody Mary to go with your eggs.



The simple, well-priced brunch at Olsen is a mainstay of the fashionable Palermo crowd. The place is popular for dinner, too, but on early Sunday afternoons, the people-watching opportunities are at their best, as some of the city's most glamorous show up in oversized sunglasses for toast and coffee and talking with friends about their exploits the night before.



Reserve ahead, if you can; tables in the sleek dining area, with its soaring ceilings, minimal lines and central fireplace, are just as desirable as the precious few garden tables, separated by large glass panes from the restaurant's interior.