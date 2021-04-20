Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pacha [CLOSED]

Av. Costanera Rafael Obligado 6311, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4788-4288
Buenos Aires' Superclub Extraordinaire Buenos Aires Argentina

Buenos Aires' Superclub Extraordinaire

Perhaps you've heard - Buenos Aires is famous for its nightclubs, many located north of the city along the Rio de la Plata, where the house music pulses all night and partygoers watch the sunrise over the water from the club terraces.

Granted, most porteños put in their appearances at such superclubs when they're twenty years old, then retire - one requires stamina to keep up this sort of nightlife schedule. But if you're eager to see what it's all about, don't go halfway: make a night of it at Pacha, probably the city's most famous (or notorious?) nightclub. You'll be happier if you can get on the VIP list - good luck with that - but even if you're just on the dance floor amid the throngs of sweaty, muscled clubgoers, you'll probably still count it as a unique experience.


By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points