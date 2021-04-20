Pacha [CLOSED]
Av. Costanera Rafael Obligado 6311, Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 4788-4288
Photo courtesy of Pacha
Buenos Aires' Superclub ExtraordinairePerhaps you've heard - Buenos Aires is famous for its nightclubs, many located north of the city along the Rio de la Plata, where the house music pulses all night and partygoers watch the sunrise over the water from the club terraces.
Granted, most porteños put in their appearances at such superclubs when they're twenty years old, then retire - one requires stamina to keep up this sort of nightlife schedule. But if you're eager to see what it's all about, don't go halfway: make a night of it at Pacha, probably the city's most famous (or notorious?) nightclub. You'll be happier if you can get on the VIP list - good luck with that - but even if you're just on the dance floor amid the throngs of sweaty, muscled clubgoers, you'll probably still count it as a unique experience.