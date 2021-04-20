Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tartine Bakery and Pie Cafe

4 Itaewon-ro 23-gil, Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 2-3785-3400
Tartine Bakery and Pie Cafe Seoul South Korea
Tartine Bakery and Pie Cafe Seoul South Korea
Tartine Bakery and Pie Cafe Seoul South Korea
Tartine Bakery and Pie Cafe Seoul South Korea

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 10:30pm

Tartine Bakery and Pie Cafe

Off of Itaewon’s main thoroughfare is a tiny alley containing one of the best bakeries in all of Seoul: Tartine Bakery and Pie Cafe. Sunny yellow tables and chairs decorate the sidewalk and cheerfully beckon passersby to sit and stay a while.

Serving up what they call an “authentic American breakfast,” aka bacon, eggs and hash browns, Tartine is a well-loved brunch spot for the area’s expat community. Baked goods are where Tartine truly shines, as evidenced by the speed at which the store’s lemon bars, chocolate chip cookies and decadent pies fly off the shelves.
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points