Tartine Bakery and Pie Cafe
4 Itaewon-ro 23-gil, Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
| +82 2-3785-3400
Photo courtesy of Tartine
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 10:30pm
Tartine Bakery and Pie CafeOff of Itaewon’s main thoroughfare is a tiny alley containing one of the best bakeries in all of Seoul: Tartine Bakery and Pie Cafe. Sunny yellow tables and chairs decorate the sidewalk and cheerfully beckon passersby to sit and stay a while.
Serving up what they call an “authentic American breakfast,” aka bacon, eggs and hash browns, Tartine is a well-loved brunch spot for the area’s expat community. Baked goods are where Tartine truly shines, as evidenced by the speed at which the store’s lemon bars, chocolate chip cookies and decadent pies fly off the shelves.