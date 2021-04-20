D-Cube City
D Cube City: Makes You Feel Like Walking in the WoodsLocated in southern Seoul at the Sindorim Subway Station is D-Cube City. This retail monolith houses scores of shops and restaurants. There are the ubiquitous H&M, Zara, and Uniqlo, but also trendy Korean labels such as Bean Pole, Codes Combine, and Thursday Island. The food court is especially notable for the traditional Korean food section, where specialties like doenjang jjigae (a soybean stew) and pajeon (a green onion pancake) are served in surroundings meant to resemble a Korean folk village. Be sure to read the many signs and maps posted in English around the mall. My favorite? "D Cube City makes you feel like walking in the woods." 662, Gyeongin-ro, Guro-gu, Seoul
Home Sweet Home: Shopping at Francfranc
If you swoon at the sight of sparkly picture frames, leopard-print throw pillows, and other kitschy home décor items, make Francfranc your first stop in Seoul. This Japanese-owned design store is a welcome addition to the sparse collection of interior décor stores in the Korean capital, and the reasonable prices and quirky products are luring everyone from twentysomething expats to Korean housewives. If you’re a visitor to Seoul, you may be unable to lug a couch or desk chair with you on the flight home, so check out the large collection of divinely scented bath products, or the display of wacky and colorful toys by the register. D Cube City, 662 Gyeongin-ro, Guro-gu, Seoul