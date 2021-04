If you swoon at the sight of sparkly picture frames, leopard-print throw pillows, and other kitschy home décor items, make Francfranc your first stop in Seoul . This Japanese-owned design store is a welcome addition to the sparse collection of interior décor stores in the Korean capital, and the reasonable prices and quirky products are luring everyone from twentysomething expats to Korean housewives. If you’re a visitor to Seoul, you may be unable to lug a couch or desk chair with you on the flight home, so check out the large collection of divinely scented bath products, or the display of wacky and colorful toys by the register. D Cube City, 662 Gyeongin-ro, Guro-gu, Seoul