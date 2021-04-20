D-Cube City 662 Gyeongin-ro, Sindorim-dong, Guro-gu, Seoul, South Korea

D Cube City: Makes You Feel Like Walking in the Woods Located in southern Seoul at the Sindorim Subway Station is D-Cube City. This retail monolith houses scores of shops and restaurants. There are the ubiquitous H&M, Zara, and Uniqlo, but also trendy Korean labels such as Bean Pole, Codes Combine, and Thursday Island. The food court is especially notable for the traditional Korean food section, where specialties like doenjang jjigae (a soybean stew) and pajeon (a green onion pancake) are served in surroundings meant to resemble a Korean folk village. Be sure to read the many signs and maps posted in English around the mall. My favorite? "D Cube City makes you feel like walking in the woods." 662, Gyeongin-ro, Guro-gu, Seoul