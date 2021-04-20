Summer Mall
1 Haiyun Rd, Jiyang Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 10pm
Respite in Summer Shopping MallMany of us have those overwhelming moments while traveling when we say, "That's it! I can't deal!" We run off to hide somewhere familiar for an hour, to recover from the culture shock.
If this happens to you, Summer Mall is your best bet. It's a modern mall in Dadonghai with a Starbucks and a Pizza Hut and a grocery store on the fifth floor that sells imported foods.
And if you aren't feeling freaked out—you can shop!