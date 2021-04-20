Where are you going?
Summer Mall

1 Haiyun Rd, Jiyang Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China
Respite in Summer Shopping Mall Sanya China

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 10pm

Respite in Summer Shopping Mall

Many of us have those overwhelming moments while traveling when we say, "That's it! I can't deal!" We run off to hide somewhere familiar for an hour, to recover from the culture shock.

If this happens to you, Summer Mall is your best bet. It's a modern mall in Dadonghai with a Starbucks and a Pizza Hut and a grocery store on the fifth floor that sells imported foods.

And if you aren't feeling freaked out—you can shop!





By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

