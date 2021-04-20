Sugar Bakeshop

Hummingbird

This bakery and coffee shop serves a lovely delight called the Hummingbird. It's a vanilla cupcake with walnuts, pineapple, and a cream-cheese icing: If banana-nut bread, a pineapple cake, and a carrot cake had a baby, it'd be the Hummingbird. Grab a seat on the benches out front and make a mess of yourself.