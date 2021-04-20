Where are you going?
Sugar Bakeshop

59.5 cannon st
+1 843-579-2891
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 11am - 5pm

Sugar Bakeshop

The success of this tiny bakery, open on Cannon Street since 2007, rings like a harbinger of the change to the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood over the last decade. Two New York architects fled the big city to make cupcakes in a local nook. They’re not propped up by alcohol sales, and until the last few years, they were well off the Upper King Street walking route of most tourists. But they’ve thrived, due to a commitment to local farm-raised ingredients and uncompromising baked-daily cooking. Daily specials like Thursday’s Lady Baltimore cake sell out quickly, but don’t fret—there are plenty of cookies and cupcakes on hand until close (6 p.m. on weekdays). Although seating is limited inside—six can squeeze together, at best—you won’t be blamed for devouring the lovely confections on the spot. Go ahead and spoil your dinner with a chocolate bourbon pecan tart; even in a city full of food, it may be the best thing you eat all day.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

Larisa
almost 7 years ago

Hummingbird

This bakery and coffee shop serves a lovely delight called the Hummingbird. It's a vanilla cupcake with walnuts, pineapple, and a cream-cheese  icing: If banana-nut bread, a pineapple cake, and a carrot cake had a baby, it'd be the Hummingbird. Grab a seat on the benches out front and make a mess of yourself.

