Sofitel Nicolas de Ovando
Cuidad Colonial, Calle Las Damas, Santo Domingo 10210, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-685-9955
Sleep in the Founding Father of Santo Domingo's HouseListed as a World Heritage Site by Unesco, the historic Hostal Nicolás De Ovando is the original home of the town's founder, Governor Nicolas de Ovando. Located on the famous Calle Las Damas (the first paved road of the New World), Señor Ovando's former residence has been transformed into a 5-star hotel with swimming pool, restaurant, bar, gym center, free WIFI and parking.
A Historic Night's Sleep
Situated on Las Damas, the first paved street in the New World, Hostal Nicolas de Ovando is one of the most historic places you can sleep in the Western Hemisphere. The hotel incorporates three houses and patios built in 1502 for Santo Domingo's founder and governor, Nicolas de Ovando. The 5-star property is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its numerous colonial courtyards, fountains and gardens are the perfect place to snack on organic Dominican chocolate or to smoke an authentic cigar. There's also a pool, albeit the view overlooks a street and a semi-noisy cruise dock so it's not always ideal.