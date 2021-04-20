Where are you going?
Sofitel Nicolas de Ovando

Cuidad Colonial, Calle Las Damas, Santo Domingo 10210, Dominican Republic
Website
| +1 809-685-9955
Sleep in the Founding Father of Santo Domingo's House

Listed as a World Heritage Site by Unesco, the historic Hostal Nicolás De Ovando is the original home of the town's founder, Governor Nicolas de Ovando. Located on the famous Calle Las Damas (the first paved road of the New World), Señor Ovando's former residence has been transformed into a 5-star hotel with swimming pool, restaurant, bar, gym center, free WIFI and parking.
By Patrick Bennett

Angie Orth
almost 7 years ago

A Historic Night's Sleep

Situated on Las Damas, the first paved street in the New World, Hostal Nicolas de Ovando is one of the most historic places you can sleep in the Western Hemisphere. The hotel incorporates three houses and patios built in 1502 for Santo Domingo's founder and governor, Nicolas de Ovando. The 5-star property is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its numerous colonial courtyards, fountains and gardens are the perfect place to snack on organic Dominican chocolate or to smoke an authentic cigar. There's also a pool, albeit the view overlooks a street and a semi-noisy cruise dock so it's not always ideal.


