Small House Big Door
A smart little art hotel in the buzzy Myeongdong area, Small House Big Door has 25 tidy rooms sandwiched between a bistro and gallery and a rooftop lounge. Each is a blank canvas for your vibrant K-pop adventures with stylish white-on-white color schemes, poured concrete floors, and minimalist unfinished-wood furnishings. Though amenities are as bare-bones as the accommodations, the restaurant serves a mostly international menu of salads and burgers with a few Korean specialties; there are many other dining options within walking distance. Depending on your mood, the peaceful Cheonggyecheon stream or the surging shopping streets of Myeongdong are just a short stroll away, and the Euljiro 1-ga subway station on line 2 is around the corner.