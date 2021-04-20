Where are you going?
Small House Big Door

6 Namdaemun-ro 9-gil, Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 2-2038-8191
Small House Big Door

A smart little art hotel in the buzzy Myeongdong area, Small House Big Door has 25 tidy rooms sandwiched between a bistro and gallery and a rooftop lounge. Each is a blank canvas for your vibrant K-pop adventures with stylish white-on-white color schemes, poured concrete floors, and minimalist unfinished-wood furnishings. Though amenities are as bare-bones as the accommodations, the restaurant serves a mostly international menu of salads and burgers with a few Korean specialties; there are many other dining options within walking distance. Depending on your mood, the peaceful Cheonggyecheon stream or the surging shopping streets of Myeongdong are just a short stroll away, and the Euljiro 1-ga subway station on line 2 is around the corner.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

