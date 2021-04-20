SkinSpirit Skincare Clinic and Spa - University Village

SkinSpirit: An Oasis of Beauty and Wellness in Seattle
It's the end of summer, meaning it's time to remove the last traces of sun grime and prepare for the drier temperatures. One of the best ways to get ready for autumn is heading to the spa for a facial. After a bit of research, I stumbled upon SkinSpirit in Seattle
and I couldn't be happier about my decision. The almost 2-hour treatment was exactly the pampering session that I needed. Starting from the moment I walked in, I felt super relaxed and was offered a refreshing drink before the treatment started. My aesthetician, Elisa was as fabulous as can be. I typically like it super quiet during my facials and massages, but I enjoyed conversing with her during the treatment. She put a custom-tailored facial together according to my skincare needs and really paid attention to my concerns along the way. After discovering that they used Skinceuticals products, I already knew I was going to love the facial, and I was so right. I would absolutely recommend SkinSpirit to anyone looking for that little extra dose of pampering.