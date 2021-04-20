Where are you going?
Shuishang Park

Shuishang Gongyuan East Road
Paddle in Tianjin's Water Park: Pagodas, Ponds, and Paths Tianjin China

Paddle in Tianjin's Water Park: Pagodas, Ponds, and Paths

The more than 300-acre Tianjin Water Park was established in the 1950s, but the "Green Dragon Pond" (青龙潭) site was known throughout Tianjin's extensive history (all the way back to the first century) for its natural beauty and lush landscape. Today, the park has been expanded to include nine islands and three lakes. Walking paths wind through gardens and over bridges, and you can rent row boats or paddle boats for touring the waterways. Seasonal events include ice skating, flower shows, and more.

It's a peaceful place for a walk, but also a nice spot for getting outdoors with older children.
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

