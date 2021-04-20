Shuishang Park Shuishang Gongyuan East Road

Paddle in Tianjin's Water Park: Pagodas, Ponds, and Paths The more than 300-acre Tianjin Water Park was established in the 1950s, but the "Green Dragon Pond" (青龙潭) site was known throughout Tianjin's extensive history (all the way back to the first century) for its natural beauty and lush landscape. Today, the park has been expanded to include nine islands and three lakes. Walking paths wind through gardens and over bridges, and you can rent row boats or paddle boats for touring the waterways. Seasonal events include ice skating, flower shows, and more.



It's a peaceful place for a walk, but also a nice spot for getting outdoors with older children.