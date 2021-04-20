City Hall (서울특별시청 서소문별관)
110 Sejong-daero, Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm
Modern Marvel: Seoul City HallSeoul’s City Hall is a swooping mass of glass and steel tucked snugly into the heart of the city at Seoul Plaza.
This modern architectural marvel stands out starkly behind the small stone building of the Seoul Metropolitan Library—the building that previously served as city hall since Korea’s liberation from Japan in 1945.
The man responsible for the design, Kerl Yoo, has commented that the building is supposed to represent Korean traditions as well as embrace the future. Not sure how exactly the newfangled monstrosity is traditional in any way, but it’s worth taking a stroll around the two structures to see the glaring contrast between old and new.
Get there via the City Hall subway station.