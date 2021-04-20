Sensus
Bereketzade Mah, Kuledibi, Büyük Hendek Cd. No:5, 34420 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
| +90 212 245 56 57
Sun - Thur 3pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 3pm - 12am
Indulge Your Wine 'Sensus'Turkey, one of the few countries in the world to be self-sustainable in food production, grows more than 600 grape varieties and is an emerging leader in producing good quality wines. It's no wonder that wine bars specializing in Turkish wines are sprouting up over Istanbul.
A wonderful place to sample and buy Turkish wine (şerap, as it’s known in Turkish) is Sensus Wine Bar, tucked away on a cobbled street almost on the doorstep of the Galata Tower. Here you can purchase or sample wines from around the country along with cheeses and olives. I recommend taking some friends and staying a while in the cellar-like atmosphere and ordering a sample plate that comes with wines and delicious meze.