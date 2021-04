Seattle Art Museum

On a Free Thursday after dinner, the first thing that struck me was the demographic – young families congregated around long tables in the lobby working on projects while 20- and 30-somethings watched a flamenco exhibition in honor of a visiting Miró exhibition. I had seen Miró’s work several times in different cities so, with limited time, stayed focused on finding First Nations exhibits. The first employee I asked graciously escorted me to the third floor, with lively insights to the museum’s collection along the way. When I mentioned interest in Preston Singletary, she accompanied me to his works, explained how he honored ancient traditions in glass and the significance of the works across and next to his. It was only when I thanked her and commented on how lovely Seattleites had been during my brief six hours in the city that she cheerfully revealed her rather senior position at the museum. I walked away energized. While the museum had only two works by and a video about Singletary , the rest of the First Nations exhibit was stunning and I happily explored far more than I had planned, including the African and Australian Aboriginal collections and the glass collection. The Seattle Museum of Art offers free admission to the main collection on Thursdays, when it is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday.