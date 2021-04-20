Seattle Art Museum

Get a taste of regional culture in the Native Art and Asian Art collections, as well as the Pacific Northwest collection. The African Art collection of masks and textile figures is both striking and haunting and the Oceanic and Aboriginal Art collection is small but interesting. Popular permanent exhibits include the 16th-century wood-paneled Italian Room and the Porcelain Room, a hodgepodge of miscellaneous china and porcelain arranged on the walls more for decoration than for educational purposes.