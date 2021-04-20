Where are you going?
Schönbrunn Zoo

Maxingstraße 13b, 1130 Wien, Austria
Website
| +43 1 87792940
A day at the Zoo Vienna Austria
Sun - Sat 9am - 4:30pm

A day at the Zoo

Located at the Schönbrun Palace before you head up the hill to the Gloriette for the view, the cake, and the coffee – you turn right and enter into one of the best zoos in Europe. The pandas, wolves, penguins and elephants and tigers are sure to please the children. For those who don’t get squeamish, be sure to check out the snakes, spiders, and insects. And even if you don’t want to spend the whole day at the zoo, take the family up the hill and turn right down the pathway to the Tyrolean farmhouse. The kids will love a look at authentic farm life and the restaurant there offers a welcome pause to the day, which you by now, no doubt need.
By Paul Gillingwater

Eva Schmiedleitner
over 6 years ago

Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna

Explore the world’s oldest zoo, which is alive with activity day and night, rain or shine. Learn about an impressive variety of rare and local animals in historical settings. Indoor and outdoor exhibits make it a year-round destination to be enjoyed by the entire family.

