Alte Pinakothek
One of the oldest art galleries in the world, Munich’s Alte Pinakothek hosts a formidable collection of European artworks, including masterpieces from the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and the Baroque era all the way to the late Rococo period. Built between 1826 and 1836 in the Neoclassical style of the time, the museum was commissioned by none other than Bavarian Kind Ludwig I to house his personal art collection (and that of the House of Wittelsbach). Today, it’s home to more than 700 paintings by the likes of Titian, El Greco, Rubens, Rembrandt, and Boucher. Of particular interest are world-famous works like da Vinci’s Virgin and Child
, Raphael’s The Canigiani Holy Family
, and Dürer’s Self-Portrait with Fur-Trimmed Robe
. Also look out for some excellent temporary exhibitions and regular events.