São Bento Train Station

Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Website
Sao Bento Train Station

Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal. It took Jorge Colaço, the artist, 11 years to complete this building. The railway station is located in the Almeida Garret Square, in the centre of the city. I happened to be there on a Saturday rainy morning, while I was looking for a place to hide from the heavy rain. It was quite interesting watching the people’s dynamics, which might look the same in every major Railway station, despite its location. This place is beautiful all year around and probably most hours of the day. Indulge in this beauty and pay attention to the little details.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Impressive train station

Porto's central train station is said to be one of the more impressive ones in Europe mainly because of the beautiful blue tiled walls. Man look no higher however and don't notice that above the blue tiles are much more colorful ones.
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Patriots live here!

Across the street from the Porto station is a building that must be full of patriotic Portuguese because of all the flags flying from the balconies. They flap in the breeze over O Sarranno restaurant.
Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Station of art

The historical station is known for its tile (azulejo) panels that depict scenes of the History of Portugal. This is the city's most central station, standing downtown just around the corner from the monumental Avenida dos Aliados.
This has been voted in the top 12 stations in the world.
You must visit this spectacular entrance hall.

