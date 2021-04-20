Where are you going?
Santiago Atitlán

Santiago Atitlán, Guatemala
overhead in the market; folk-paiting in Santiago Atitlán Santiago Atitlán Guatemala

overhead in the market; folk-paiting in Santiago Atitlán

With its colorful landscapes and traditional clothing, it's no surprise that Guatemala's folk-paintings are so vibrant.

A wonderful place to see and purchase these works of art is in Santiago Atitlán, on the southern shore of Lake Atitlán. Between two volcanoes, this is a Maya town, home to the Tz'utujil people. Meet the artists; see where they live...

You can get here by boat from Panajachel, and a road links it to San Lucas Tolimán as well.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

