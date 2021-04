600-year-old angels

One of the most highly decorated churches in Genoa , Santa Maria della Vigne is hauntingly beautiful. Originating in the 10th century (when monks tended wine-producing grapevines in the courtyard, hence the name), the Basilica was not completed until the mid 1700s. But tucked into the far corner is an original Madonna and the Angels by Giovanni Mazone, circa 1465.