Old Town Market Place (Rynek Starego Miasta)

Revitalized and Restored

Along with 85% of the city of Warsaw, the Old Town was systematically blow up by the German Army during World War II. It was later restored to its prewar appearance after the Warsaw Uprising. With its churches, palaces and market places, the Old Town serves as the Historic Centre of Warsaw and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



Today the Old Town Market Place is the most popular meeting point in Warsaw, with dozens of cafes and restaurants. The colorful facades of the buildings attract locals and tourists a like. With its lively atmosphere and friendly ambiance, it’s the perfect place for a cold beer or a glass of mulled wine.

