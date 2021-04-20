Old Town Market Place (Rynek Starego Miasta)
rynek Starego Miasta, 00-001 Warszawa, Poland
The Most Beautiful Part of WarsawWarsaw is one of those cities that may not be on the top 5 tourist destinations, but it will completely surprise you. Head to the old town and you will find incredibly beautiful and colorful architecture. The buildings were reconstructed after World War II, but you probably wouldn't even notice because everything looks original.
over 6 years ago
Revitalized and Restored
Along with 85% of the city of Warsaw, the Old Town was systematically blow up by the German Army during World War II. It was later restored to its prewar appearance after the Warsaw Uprising. With its churches, palaces and market places, the Old Town serves as the Historic Centre of Warsaw and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Today the Old Town Market Place is the most popular meeting point in Warsaw, with dozens of cafes and restaurants. The colorful facades of the buildings attract locals and tourists a like. With its lively atmosphere and friendly ambiance, it’s the perfect place for a cold beer or a glass of mulled wine.
almost 7 years ago
Old Town Warsaw
A colorfully rebuilt square where you can experience protests and history and locals and tourists alike.
almost 7 years ago
Nightlife in Old Town
The Old Town center in Warsaw has been completely reconstructed and is now a UNESCO World heritage site. The square houses open air cafes and art galleries during the day. When evening comes, go for dinner and stay for the "show"—there are always street performers around for your entertainment.
almost 7 years ago
outdoor eating abounds!
This is the main square in Old Town Warsaw... along with "bagel" vendors, artwork for sale and turquoise shops there are many outdoor cafes and restaurants. This is also a perfect spot for people watching while indulging in a beer or other beverage....
almost 7 years ago
now we know!
Where bagels come from- LOL- of course the eastern European Jews brought their traditional foods with them to the new country but the tradition lives on in the old country. This is in the main square in Old Town Warsaw... along with "bagel" vendors, there is artwork for sale and turquoise shops, as well as many outdoor cafes and restaurants. This is also a perfect spot for people watching while indulging in a beer or other beverage....
almost 7 years ago
late night hunger
can be handled in the most modern American way despite the fact that Old Town Warsaw is thousands of miles from NYC... have a "hot dog" style sausage and a coke...LOL
almost 7 years ago
sounvenir shopping
This is in the main square in Old Town Warsaw... along with "bagel" vendors, artwork for sale and many outdoor cafes and restaurants there are many turquoise shops selling jewelry from souvenirs to high quality items in amber and turquoise. This is also a perfect spot for people watching while indulging in a beer or other beverage....
almost 7 years ago
souvenirs anyone?
all sort of handicrafts are available in the market near Old Town Square- fine original artwork to wood carving to things made of corn husks and straw.... whatever suits your budget and taste!
almost 7 years ago
it doesn't get any better
the outdoor dining in old town brings lots of options and the evening under the deep blue skies of midsummer is even more spectacular. lots of choices for places to spend your dining dollars with all kinds of cuisines - it doesn't get more lovely than an evening here.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Don't Look for the Market...
... it's just a name.
This lively square is filled with street vendors, cafes, shops, galleries and top restaurants. It's a busy place with a constant movement of people.
It's the ideal spot for souvenir shopping. You can also hire a horse-drawn carriage to take you round the Old Town.
almost 7 years ago
Extraordinary and Lovely Warsaw
Poland is an amazingly breathtaking country and Warsaw a lovely, modern and historic city. This lovely horse and carriage is one of many found in the Old Town Square.