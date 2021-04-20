Where are you going?
Old Town Market Place (Rynek Starego Miasta)

rynek Starego Miasta, 00-001 Warszawa, Poland
The Most Beautiful Part of Warsaw

Warsaw is one of those cities that may not be on the top 5 tourist destinations, but it will completely surprise you. Head to the old town and you will find incredibly beautiful and colorful architecture. The buildings were reconstructed after World War II, but you probably wouldn't even notice because everything looks original.
By Marcia Prentice

More Recommendations

Ada Roszkowska
over 6 years ago

Revitalized and Restored

Along with 85% of the city of Warsaw, the Old Town was systematically blow up by the German Army during World War II. It was later restored to its prewar appearance after the Warsaw Uprising. With its churches, palaces and market places, the Old Town serves as the Historic Centre of Warsaw and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Today the Old Town Market Place is the most popular meeting point in Warsaw, with dozens of cafes and restaurants. The colorful facades of the buildings attract locals and tourists a like. With its lively atmosphere and friendly ambiance, it’s the perfect place for a cold beer or a glass of mulled wine.
Zosia Brown
almost 7 years ago

Old Town Warsaw

A colorfully rebuilt square where you can experience protests and history and locals and tourists alike.
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

Nightlife in Old Town

The Old Town center in Warsaw has been completely reconstructed and is now a UNESCO World heritage site. The square houses open air cafes and art galleries during the day. When evening comes, go for dinner and stay for the "show"—there are always street performers around for your entertainment.
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

outdoor eating abounds!

This is the main square in Old Town Warsaw... along with "bagel" vendors, artwork for sale and turquoise shops there are many outdoor cafes and restaurants. This is also a perfect spot for people watching while indulging in a beer or other beverage....
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

now we know!

Where bagels come from- LOL- of course the eastern European Jews brought their traditional foods with them to the new country but the tradition lives on in the old country. This is in the main square in Old Town Warsaw... along with "bagel" vendors, there is artwork for sale and turquoise shops, as well as many outdoor cafes and restaurants. This is also a perfect spot for people watching while indulging in a beer or other beverage....
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

late night hunger

can be handled in the most modern American way despite the fact that Old Town Warsaw is thousands of miles from NYC... have a "hot dog" style sausage and a coke...LOL
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

sounvenir shopping

This is in the main square in Old Town Warsaw... along with "bagel" vendors, artwork for sale and many outdoor cafes and restaurants there are many turquoise shops selling jewelry from souvenirs to high quality items in amber and turquoise. This is also a perfect spot for people watching while indulging in a beer or other beverage....
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

souvenirs anyone?

all sort of handicrafts are available in the market near Old Town Square- fine original artwork to wood carving to things made of corn husks and straw.... whatever suits your budget and taste!
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

it doesn't get any better

the outdoor dining in old town brings lots of options and the evening under the deep blue skies of midsummer is even more spectacular. lots of choices for places to spend your dining dollars with all kinds of cuisines - it doesn't get more lovely than an evening here.
Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Don't Look for the Market...

... it's just a name.
This lively square is filled with street vendors, cafes, shops, galleries and top restaurants. It's a busy place with a constant movement of people.

It's the ideal spot for souvenir shopping. You can also hire a horse-drawn carriage to take you round the Old Town.
Ann Avrashow
almost 7 years ago

Extraordinary and Lovely Warsaw

Poland is an amazingly breathtaking country and Warsaw a lovely, modern and historic city. This lovely horse and carriage is one of many found in the Old Town Square.

