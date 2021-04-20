Rua Mateus Fernandes R. Mateus Fernandes, 6200 Covilhã, Portugal

The New HandLab in Covilhã This might be a good example of a new trend coming up in Portugal that supports young artists and creative people, and encourage growth of local business. Initiated by the current owner of what used to be a Wool Factory, the New Hand Lab is a space that fosters creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship through the materialization of ideas and products, with a focus on wool.



Covilhã is located in the heart of Portugal, and was well known for its Wool factories.

One of the factories is The Star Factory, owned by the family of Julius Alfonso, a factory that received rewards and recognition for its high end wool products.

Today The Star Factory is the home for The New Hand Lab, a creative space that hosts creative people from various aspects; photography, painting, wool knitting, wool coloring, and fashion designers.

The space welcomes new artists who share a desire to work and inspire others.



The New HandLab contains the artists' working spaces, exhibit spaces, wool storages, offices, showroom, outdoors gardens, cafeteria and more. This is definitely a hub for creativity that brings people together.