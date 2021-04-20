Where are you going?
Rocambolesc

Carrer de Santa Clara, 50, 17001 Girona, Spain
Website
| +34 972 41 66 67
Sun - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 11am - 11pm

Rocambolesc Gelateria

It all started when Jordi Roca decided to bring back the traditional dessert trolley of El Celler de Can Roca, which was dispensed with when he took over the sweet part of the menu. When they saw the new petit‑four trolley designed by Andreu Carulla, the Roca brothers thought it would be fun to stroll around the streets of Girona offering these petits fours to passers-by. Though it was an exciting idea, they were faced with the restrictions imposed by local regulations, so they decided to showcase it in an ice cream shop that they opened in the centre of town: this is how Rocambolesc was born.
More Recommendations

The best ice cream parlour in Spain!

The prodigy child of Jordi Roca, the youngest of the three brothers behind El Celler de Can Roca (the world’s best restaurant), comes an ice cream parlour that looks like something out of a “Willy Wonka” movie. Their “El Bulli” approach to ice-cream production has led them to use fine dining techniques like sous-vide infusions, spherification, sublimation and of course liquid nitrogen. My favourite is the sheep's milk with cotton candy on top! Something of a cutting edge in ice-cream making. No wonder Roncabolesc is one of the best ice cream parlours in Spain!

