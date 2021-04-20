Rocambolesc Carrer de Santa Clara, 50, 17001 Girona, Spain

More info Sun - Fri 11am - 10pm Sat 11am - 11pm

Rocambolesc Gelateria It all started when Jordi Roca decided to bring back the traditional dessert trolley of El Celler de Can Roca, which was dispensed with when he took over the sweet part of the menu. When they saw the new petit‑four trolley designed by Andreu Carulla, the Roca brothers thought it would be fun to stroll around the streets of Girona offering these petits fours to passers-by. Though it was an exciting idea, they were faced with the restrictions imposed by local regulations, so they decided to showcase it in an ice cream shop that they opened in the centre of town: this is how Rocambolesc was born.