Stroll the Rindermarkt

There's no better place to get lost in Zurich than in the cobblestoned Niederdorf. Its real gems are its quaint side streets, like the Rindermarkt, home to the city’s last gas-powered street lamps and the Oepfelchammer, the city’s oldest preserved pub. Nineteenth-century Swiss novelist Gottfried Keller once resided at Rindermarkt 9.