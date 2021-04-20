Restaurant Era Ora
Overgaden Neden Vandet 33B, 1414 København, Denmark
| +45 32 54 06 93
Mon - Sat 12pm - 4pm, 6:30pm - 12am
Amazing Italian FoodERAORA's goal was to bring a slice of Italy to Denmark and they've done a fantastic job of it. The restaurant is situated in an 18th century building near Christianshavn's historic canals and rests alongside a cozy courtyard.
The restaurant's approach is that of a fusion kitchen, but one which seeks to combine different Italian regions instead of different nationalities.
Obviously, this has worked well as the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star. It is also part of a small series of restaurants which include L'Altro and Chefe.
Photo: ERAORA (video screen capture)