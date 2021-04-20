Repulse Bay
Repulse Bay, Hong Kong
The Water Is WarmI decided to visit the other side of the island for a day at the beach. Repulse Bay was the beach I chose. It's clean, the water is warm, and it has shark fencing. But it gets crowded.
It's is easy to get to; take the MTR to Central and hop on bus 6, 6x or 66.
One of many bright sights long repulse Bay. I think it got its name when the British were repulsed (pushed back) from the area. Lots of red in the decor and lots of pretty sights along the water. Also you do see a lot of McDonalds as well