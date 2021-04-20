Rådhusbrygge 2
Photo courtesy of Visit Noway
Seeing the Sights on a Mini Fjord CruiseIf you fancy seeing Oslo by boat, the "Hop on hop off’" fjord cruise is a great option.
Passengers sail around the fjord, starting from City Hall and passing by Akershus Fortress, the Opera House, the museums on Bygdøy and Tjuvholmen (all these sights are highlights here on Afar.com), and you can get off and on where you like.
There is no rush; the ticket is valid for 24 hours and can be bought on board, from the Båtservice kiosk at Rådhuskaia or at Oslo Tourist Information.