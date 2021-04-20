Where are you going?
Quiosque O Melhor Bolo de Chocolate do Mundo

Avenida da Liberdade, Quiosques Liberdade - Posto 4, 1250-145 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 919 299 242
Sat, Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Fri 9am - 2am

A kiosk at Avenida da Liberdade, this one has the best chocolate cake in the world. If you don’t fancy chocolate, you have other choices like custard tarts, croissants, or even a light meal.

But of course, there are also drinks, like caipigelado (caipirinha with ice-cream) or classic caipirinha, a glass of wine, or a beer ("imperial," as we say in Portuguese).

There are DJs on Friday and Saturday nights.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

