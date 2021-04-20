Quiosque O Melhor Bolo de Chocolate do Mundo
Avenida da Liberdade, Quiosques Liberdade - Posto 4, 1250-145 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 919 299 242
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Fri 9am - 2am
Chocolate Cake and a CaipigeladoA kiosk at Avenida da Liberdade, this one has the best chocolate cake in the world. If you don’t fancy chocolate, you have other choices like custard tarts, croissants, or even a light meal.
But of course, there are also drinks, like caipigelado (caipirinha with ice-cream) or classic caipirinha, a glass of wine, or a beer ("imperial," as we say in Portuguese).
There are DJs on Friday and Saturday nights.