Q'BA: The Inner Circle Jewel
Exuding a warm, dimly-lit ambiance, Q’BA is popularly known as the “inner circle jewel” of Connaught Place, the central commercial hub of New Delhi
. It’s a well-decorated, modern lounge/bar located in E block and offers a wide variety of cocktails, spirits, and food. The food ranges from Chinese to Thai to Mediterranean. The crowd consists of young hipsters, tourists, expats, and affluent locals. It's the perfect place for business dinners or romantic dates. There is an upper deck terrace that provides a breathtaking view of the city or you can enjoy the inner seating with a ceiling that brilliantly mimics the panoramic view of the night stars.