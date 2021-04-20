Antigua Distillery
St John's, Antigua and Barbuda
Taste Cavalier 5-Year-Old Rum—an Antigua OriginalGoing all the way back to 1934, the Antigua Distillery has been producing some of the most popular flavors on the island. Back then, the fledgling distillery bought a number of estates and a sugar factory. This sugar, named Mucovado, was a favorite among Antiguans. In the early 1950s the molasses byproduct went on to become Cavalier Muscovado Rum—a hearty, full-bodied, black rum.
As rum tastes evolved toward lighter-bodied expressions, so did the Antigua Distillery; refining their lineup to eventually include Cavalier 5 Year Old Rum.
This amber spirit is just the thing for accompanying lazy days on Antigua's many beaches, visits to local BBQs, some light sailing, or taking in spectacular sunsets at Shirley Heights.
Perfectly fine on its own over ice, expect a medium-bodied, fairly dry rum with a pleasantly long smokey finish.