Prostitution Information Centre
3 Enge Kerksteeg
| +31 20 420 7328
More info
Wed - Sat 12pm - 5pm
The PIC: De-Bunking Myths about Amsterdam's Sex IndustryEver wondered how it feels to sit behind one of those curtained windows in Amsterdam's Red Light District (RLD)? Find out from women who've been there at the Prostitute Information Center (PIC), near the statue of Belle on Oudekerksplein engraved with the words, "Respect sex workers all over the world." Founded in 1994 by former prostitute Mariska Majoor, the PIC offers a glimpse into Amsterdam's infamous sex trade while working to reduce prejudice and misunderstanding about window prostitution.
In its furnished mock-brothel room, soak in the vibe of a place dedicated to satisfying prurient needs for a price. Learn about Amsterdam's intriguing sex industry in the mini-museum and check out Jaap Majoor's paintings of prostitutes and his haunting mural depicting the RLD. While Mariska's father abhorred the idea of his teenage daughter working as a prostitute, painting enabled him to portray some of the beauty of sex-for-hire and to work out his feelings about Mariska's chosen profession.
The PIC offers walking tours of the RLD, as well as presentations about prostitution aimed at providing an accurate view of the world's oldest profession―a practice that's been legal throughout the Netherlands since 2000. Pick up a book about Amsterdam's sex industry, a painting or other souvenir of your visit to the PIC in the Wallenwinkel, adjacent to the center. Purchases help the PIC survive, as it receives no governmental support.