Poza del Obispo
109 Calle Jesus Cortez Torres, Arecibo, 00612, Puerto Rico
+1 787-879-0555
More info
Mon - Fri 8am - 4pm
A Beach with Various FacesLa Poza del Obispo (Bishop's Pool) is a hidden treasure near the Arecibo Lighthouse in Puerto Rico. This beach is loved for its contrast. You will find a calm spot (though it can get rough in bad weather) where you may float, swim, or simply stand around talking to friends. This area is surrounded by limestone rocks. On the rocks and beyond them, as you near the open sea, large bursts of water spray into the air.
The water is so clear that a fish and I once became friends. He kept swimming by my side and stopping when I stopped. The tiny silver and blue fish amused me for quite a few minutes. It's a clean little area where you can sift through seashells and, if you snorkel, you can take a peek at coral on the rocks.
Feel free to bring food and have a picnic, since there are a couple of tables and trashcans around.