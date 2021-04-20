Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Poza del Obispo

109 Calle Jesus Cortez Torres, Arecibo, 00612, Puerto Rico
+1 787-879-0555
A Beach with Various Faces Arecibo Puerto Rico

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 4pm

A Beach with Various Faces

La Poza del Obispo (Bishop's Pool) is a hidden treasure near the Arecibo Lighthouse in Puerto Rico. This beach is loved for its contrast. You will find a calm spot (though it can get rough in bad weather) where you may float, swim, or simply stand around talking to friends. This area is surrounded by limestone rocks. On the rocks and beyond them, as you near the open sea, large bursts of water spray into the air.

The water is so clear that a fish and I once became friends. He kept swimming by my side and stopping when I stopped. The tiny silver and blue fish amused me for quite a few minutes. It's a clean little area where you can sift through seashells and, if you snorkel, you can take a peek at coral on the rocks.

Feel free to bring food and have a picnic, since there are a couple of tables and trashcans around.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points