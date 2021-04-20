Plaza de toros de la Real Maestranza de Caballería de Sevilla

A mix of art and torture

Part of the romanticized image of Spain includes the brave torero (bullfighter) conquering a bull in the tradition of bull fighting. When the opportunity arose for me to watch a bullfight, I was initially conflicted over the issue of whether I would be able to stomach watching a bull be tortured and then killed.



However, in order to really understand Spanish culture as I am trying to do on this trip, I decided to sit myself down in Seville’s Plaza de Toros de La Maestranza one fateful Sunday and watch as three toreros took on two bulls each.



The bullfight felt barbaric as the crowd cheered each time the bull was hurt or toppled over itself while trying to get at all those causing it pain.



It was gruesome and painful to watch, but imagine my surprise when I started to appreciate the art of the event. Before being splashed with blood, the toreros come out adorned in their traje de luces (suit of lights) that literally shine when hit with sunlight.



Matching the grace of their suits, the toreros themselves performed back-bending moves that without all the violence involved could be considered a dance between man and beast. Each time that the bull got closer to the torero, I found myself catching my breath in anticipation of the worst only to watch the torero adjust his hips at the last second to let the bull pass him by untouched.



