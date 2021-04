Playas del Coco Guanacaste Province, Coco, Costa Rica

Scuba Diving at Playa del Coco If you are a diver, or have always wanted to take scuba lessons, Playa del Coco is a great jumping-off point for exploring the deep blue. Visibility may not be as good as in the Caribbean, but the area makes up for it with the rich and varied marine life you're likely to encounter. Three well-regarded diving outfitters in Playa del Coco are Deep Blue Diving, Rich Coast Diving, and Summer Salt.