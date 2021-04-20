Plastered T-Shirts
61号 South Luogu Alley
| +86 10 6407 8425
Beijing's Best Shirt ShopIf you're looking for something more original than the ubiquitous "I climbed the Great Wall" T-shirt, then look no further. Plastered is an original design T-shirt shop that specializes in tongue-in-cheek treatments of Chinese and Beijing culture. You will find such things as shirts with a stained glass portrait of Mao or Lei Feng, Communist Revolution propaganda-style T-shirts designed by Beijing tattoo artists, and many other one-of-a-kind T-shirts and hoodies. The shirts cost ¥145 and hoodies cost ¥250. Plastered T-Shirts is in the heart of Nanlouguxiang and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
almost 7 years ago
Getting Plastered is Fashionable in Beijing
A T-shirt shop that began in Beijing in 2006 with a dozen square meters of space is now a tried and true brand that sells as far away as the United States and England. That's the tale of Plastered, where the clothing features images of everything from revolutionary posters to old local ads to street signs, or what is deemed, "the absurd, the beautiful and the glorious of everyday life in China." How about a T-shirt with a 1970s image of a helmet-less boy happily flying off to outer space on a rocket? Or of a panda with a gun and the slogan "piss off?" Or of the always auspicious Chinese characters for “double happiness?" Plastered offers these and more than 100 other products that are popular with visitors and residents alike. The store is set on bustling Nanluguoxiang, which means you can combine it with snacking and browsing at other nearby shops.