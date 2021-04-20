Where are you going?
Piazza Castello

Life in the Square
Piazza Castello glistens in the sun after a sudden downpour. Much of the historic center of Torino is pedestrianized and easily explored in a couple of days. For Roman history enthusiasts the aqueducts, arches and ancient city walls are a treat. In the evening, enjoy a glass of prosecco and aperitivo (free buffet or sandwiches and other light bites brought to your table) at one of the outdoor cafés in Piazza Vittorio Veneto. Then head south on Corso Cairoli, following the river, and stop at one of the many waterfront bars. The sun doesn't go down until after 9pm making the evening, with it's magical soft light, the perfect time for strolling this pretty city.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

Diana Rodrigues
almost 7 years ago

Life in the Square

A photo of P.zza Castelo in Turin (Torino), Italy.

