"Battambang's Favorite" in SeattleWith one of the largest Cambodian communities outside of Southeast Asia, the Seattle area is an ideal place to be introduced to Khmer cuisine. Twenty five years ago, the family-run Phnom Penh Noodle House in the Chinatown/International District was the city's first Cambodian restaurant. My favorite standby when I revisit my erstwhile hometown is "Battambang's Favorite." The menu description of this dish reads: "Ground shrimp and pan roasted peanut with salted radish and pickled cucumber, served over a bed of roasted sweet soy sauce thin rice noodles and bean sprouts. Finished with a hardboiled egg, green onion, and cilantro."
Surprise the staff by saying, "Jeum riep sue" ("Hello," in Cambodian).
(The owner, Seng "Sam" Ung, has recently written a memoir about surviving the Pol Pot regime, entitled, I survived the Killing Fields.)