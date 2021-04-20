Where are you going?
Peumayén Ancestral Food

136-160 Constitución
A New Art in Indigenous Chilean Cusine Santiago Chile

Sun 1pm - 4pm
Tue - Sat 1pm - 3pm, 7pm - 11pm

A New Art in Indigenous Chilean Cusine

While this was by far the most expensive meal I have eaten in South America, it was also some of the most delicious food I have tasted in years. My meal cost around $50 and I felt was worth that price for the three hour experience of tasting modern culinary creations taken from ancestral indigenous ingredients. The bilingual servers share knowledge about the food and the different indigenous groups spanning north to south in Chile and along it's islands. You must make a reservation in advanced to taste the variety of flavors and experience Peumayén.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

