Peumayén Ancestral Food

A New Art in Indigenous Chilean Cusine
While this was by far the most expensive meal I have eaten in South America, it was also some of the most delicious food I have tasted in years. My meal cost around $50 and I felt was worth that price for the three hour experience of tasting modern culinary creations taken from ancestral indigenous ingredients. The bilingual servers share knowledge about the food and the different indigenous groups spanning north to south in Chile
and along it's islands. You must make a reservation in advanced to taste the variety of flavors and experience Peumayén.