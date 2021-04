Cementerio General de Santiago is one of the largest cemeteries in South America. For those who enjoy strolling through cemeteries such as myself and find them a place of peace, memory, reflection, and honor for lives lived, this cemetery is no exception. For those interested in Chilean history this cemetery houses the tombs of nearly all chiles past presidents, multiple folk musicians, and the unmarked graves and memorials to those who disappeared during Pinochet's regime. These last two are both haunting and moving.