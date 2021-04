Panjiayuan Market

There is a local weekend market not known by many foreigners called the Panjiayuan Weekend Market, which offers a giant assortment of Chinese antiques and other oddities through colorful, never-ending aisles. You can find jewelry, furniture, artwork, sculptures, and even have your own Chinese name-stamps custom made made here. I prefer this market over others in Beijing because the majority of its buyers and visitors are the locals themselves. It is these locals that make the scene all the more special...Within the bustling movement, the haggling conversations, the motorbike noises at the entrance of buyers coming and going and the clinks and clanks of various antiques being wrapped and shuffled into bags, I found two locals napping in their quiet bubble. It was in the middle of the busy market yet somehow, there was silence in the orchestral scene; there was calm in the salient clamor.This market is only open on Saturdays and Sundays and is slightly out of the city center so if you are in Beijing during a weekend, plan accordingly. It is well worth the trip.