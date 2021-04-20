Palau de la Música
C/ Palau de la Música, 4-6, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 932 95 72 00
Palau de MusicaAlongside the Gaudí Architecture and many marvels of Barca, the Palau de Musica (although not a work of Gaudí) is a must-see on a tour of Barcelona. And a concert at the Palau... magical.
over 4 years ago
Side view of the Palau
The building is gorgeous but tickets to get in are quite expensive.
over 4 years ago
over 4 years ago
