Palau de la Música

C/ Palau de la Música, 4-6, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 932 95 72 00
Alongside the Gaudí Architecture and many marvels of Barca, the Palau de Musica (although not a work of Gaudí) is a must-see on a tour of Barcelona. And a concert at the Palau... magical.
By Nick Pachelli , AFAR Contributor

Judy Zhong
over 4 years ago

Side view of the Palau

The building is gorgeous but tickets to get in are quite expensive.
