Ozz Barcelona

Carrer dels Banys Vells, 8, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 933 15 84 81
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 9:30pm

Shoppers come to this trendy El Born concept store in search of unique clothing, jewelry, and accessories created by emerging local designers. Look for handmade, sustainable fashion from up-and-coming independent brands like Citizen X (cool contemporary streetwear), A Pares (colorful socks), Rita Rembs (minimalist handbags), and Li Jewels (bold, ethnic-inspired pieces). You can also browse illustrations and photographs by Barcelona artists and even get some work done: The shop has a bright and airy co-working space. Designs available for both men and women.
By Jennifer Ceaser , AFAR Local Expert

