Ozz Barcelona
Shoppers come to this trendy El Born concept store in search of unique clothing, jewelry, and accessories created by emerging local designers. Look for handmade, sustainable fashion from up-and-coming independent brands like Citizen X (cool contemporary streetwear), A Pares (colorful socks), Rita Rembs (minimalist handbags), and Li Jewels (bold, ethnic-inspired pieces). You can also browse illustrations and photographs by Barcelona
artists and even get some work done: The shop has a bright and airy co-working space. Designs available for both men and women.