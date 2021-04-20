Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Orangutan Care Center

Feeding time Kumai Indonesia

Feeding time

The Orion II spent two days anchored at Kumai in central Kalimantan. On day one, we visited the Orangutan Care Center and Quarantine in Pasir Panjang village, near Pangkalan Bun town, about a 20-minute drive from Kumai. The OCCQ was founded in 1998 by Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas, who had founded Camp Leakey in 1971. On day two, zodiac pontoon boats and slowly chugging "klotoks" (think "African Queen") took us up the Sekonyer River to Camp Leakey, where this large female orangutan took the big milk container to the edge of the feeding platform, away from the other mothers and toddlers who'd also emerged from the forest.
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30