Orangutan Care Center

Feeding time The Orion II spent two days anchored at Kumai in central Kalimantan. On day one, we visited the Orangutan Care Center and Quarantine in Pasir Panjang village, near Pangkalan Bun town, about a 20-minute drive from Kumai. The OCCQ was founded in 1998 by Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas, who had founded Camp Leakey in 1971. On day two, zodiac pontoon boats and slowly chugging "klotoks" (think "African Queen") took us up the Sekonyer River to Camp Leakey, where this large female orangutan took the big milk container to the edge of the feeding platform, away from the other mothers and toddlers who'd also emerged from the forest.