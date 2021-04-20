Old Hegg Turtle Sanctuary

Retired fisherman Orton "Brother" King runs this sea turtle project on the northeast side of Bequia, where hatchlings are raised during their most vulnerable years. King says he's released some 2,000 turtles (mostly hawksbills) into the Caribbean over the past decade or so, with a goal of increasing the sea turtle population in Bequia's waters. Divers and snorkelers often report coming across King's turtles—identifiable by a small hole drilled into their shells—on underwater excursions. During tours of the facility, you stay dry while seeing turtles at various ages and stages of development in pools throughout the property. Some of the older turtles will occasionally swim over to visitors in search of a belly rub. Cuteness overload, to be sure.