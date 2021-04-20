Where are you going?
Princess Margaret Beach

Belmont Road
Within shouting distance of Port Elizabeth on Bequia, Princess Margaret Beach features a broad strip of white sand framed by palm trees and seagrape plants. Get here by water taxi, car, or a fairly rough cliffside nature trail, then head to Jack’s Beach Bar for lunch, happy hour, or both.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

Marc Perrotta
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

Princess Margaret Beach

Head south on the Belmont Walkway, Port Elizabeth's waterfront row of restaurants and shops, then continue on the Belmont Coastal Trail and you'll soon arrive at Princess Margaret Beach. One of Bequia's quietest and most beautiful beaches couldn't be more convenient to visit. The unspoiled stretch of sand is named after the late Princess Margaret of England, who visited the beach and swam in the sea here.

