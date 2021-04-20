No.1 Agricultural Products Market 155 Xinjian St, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000

Visit the Market: Daily Life I think there's no better way to plunge into Chinese daily life than visiting a wet market, although foreigners might find it a raw and visceral experience.



Sanya's market is better than most, for the fresh seafood. There are only a few creatures I can identify, most of them still alive. You can buy some, and ask your hotel to recommend a restaurant that will prepare your catch for you.



