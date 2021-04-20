Nantian Hot Springs Haitang, Sanya, Hainan, China

Nantian Hot Springs Nantian Hot Springs is a high-mineral, high-salinity hot springs resort on the edge of Clearwater Bay. There are a total of 34 hot springs pools, located in a natural coconut grove. There is a waterfall pool with water column to massage your back. There's a medicine pool with 12 kinds of herbs. There are even some secluded couples' pools that are separated by hedges, so you can enjoy some alone time. Plus there's a huge swimming pool of over 1000 square meters. The resort offers unlimited free health tea, and you can have a nap under the coconut fronds between baths.







