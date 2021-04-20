Museu de Arte Nova
3810-119, R. Dr. Barbosa de Magalhães 10, 3800-209 Aveiro, Portugal
| +351 234 406 300
Tue - Sun 10am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 6pm
Museu de Arte Nova, AveiroSome museums, small as they can be, get their names from the building they are located in. The Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro is a great example for that, thanks to its location in Casa Major Pessoa, a true icon of Art Nouveau architecture.
Casa Major Pessoa was initiated by Mario Belmonte Person in 1907 and was designed by the architects Francisco Augusto da Silva Rocha and Ernesto Korrodi .
The building was purchase by the city of Aveiro in 2004 and in 2008 was converted to what it is now, a museum.
On the first floor there is a charming little tea place to enjoy tea, coffees and local patisseries.
Definitely for Art Nouveau lovers