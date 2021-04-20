Where are you going?
Tue - Sun 10am - 12:30pm, 1:30pm - 6pm

Museu de Arte Nova, Aveiro

Some museums, small as they can be, get their names from the building they are located in. The Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro is a great example for that, thanks to its location in Casa Major Pessoa, a true icon of Art Nouveau architecture.

Casa Major Pessoa was initiated by Mario Belmonte Person in 1907 and was designed by the architects Francisco Augusto da Silva Rocha and Ernesto Korrodi .
The building was purchase by the city of Aveiro in 2004 and in 2008 was converted to what it is now, a museum.
On the first floor there is a charming little tea place to enjoy tea, coffees and local patisseries.
The museum is closed on Monday
Tuesday to Friday - 09:30 - 12:30
14:00 - 18:00
Weekend - 14:00 - 18:00

Definitely for Art Nouveau lovers
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

