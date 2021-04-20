Museo del Juguete Antiguo México (MUJAM)

Big-Name Street Artists in Mexico City

The support of institutions such as MUJAM means that big-name artists can receive institutional backing to create large-scale works, such as this piece by Belgian artist ROA. According to MUJAM director Roberto Shimizu, Jr., ROA's piece (located on the side of the MUJAM building) has attracted the attention and acclaim of visitors as diverse as "snobby art designers in their armored cars to members of street gangs."



The ROA piece is not the only one on the grounds of the MUJAM museum; the entire building and structures in and around its parking lot are covered with pieces by equally well-known and emerging artists.



