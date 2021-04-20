Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Motherland Coffee Company

189 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 447 8125
The Motherland has a Sweet Dictator Johannesburg South Africa

More info

Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 7pm

The Motherland has a Sweet Dictator

Situated in a quiet corner of the Zone in Rosebank, this quaint little coffee shop has some tall orders on its menu. With a size called "The Mother Cuppa" and a drink called the Dictator, Motherland Coffee Co.'s range of fair trade based beverages are sure to leave your mouth wanting more.

The particular drink in the photo above is the Dictator — a layering of condensed milk, double espresso and whipped cream topped off with chocolate shavings.

While your taste buds are coming to grips with the drink you've ordered, you can enjoy some memes or youtube clips on your laptop courtesy of the free wi-fi.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points