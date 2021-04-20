Motherland Coffee Company
189 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
| +27 11 447 8125
More info
Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 7pm
The Motherland has a Sweet DictatorSituated in a quiet corner of the Zone in Rosebank, this quaint little coffee shop has some tall orders on its menu. With a size called "The Mother Cuppa" and a drink called the Dictator, Motherland Coffee Co.'s range of fair trade based beverages are sure to leave your mouth wanting more.
The particular drink in the photo above is the Dictator — a layering of condensed milk, double espresso and whipped cream topped off with chocolate shavings.
While your taste buds are coming to grips with the drink you've ordered, you can enjoy some memes or youtube clips on your laptop courtesy of the free wi-fi.